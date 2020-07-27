Due to COVID-19 recommendations against large gatherings, Midwest Food Bank has reimagined its annual fundraising dinner and auction. The end result is “Restock the Bank”, a family-friendly event including an online auction and carry-out dinner to benefit both the Morton and Peoria divisions of Midwest Food Bank. The auction will kick off the event, beginning Wednesday, August 19, and going through Friday, August 28. Participants may register for the auction via the website beginning August 1.
A carry-out dinner may be picked up on Saturday, August 29 at either the Morton or Peoria Midwest Food Bank location. The price for a meal box for two adults is $50. Children’s meal boxes are available for $10. Meal pick-up will be arranged when tickets are purchased and will be between 4 and 7 p.m.
“The pandemic challenged us to get creative with our annual fundraising dinner,” says Lisa Martin, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. “This alternative will provide a fun experience for all ages.”
The meal pick-up experience will include a drive-through of either location’s warehouse, where you may learn more about Midwest Food Bank’s mission. There will be informative and inspiring activities along the way. Meals may be enjoyed at Morton’s Idlewood Park or MFB Peoria’s warehouse patio. Additional events at those locations will be held, based on COVID-19 safety recommendations.
“Midwest Food Bank’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has made fundraising even more important,” says Monica Scheuer, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Peoria. “MFB has sent over 70,000 family food boxes to locations all across America.”
Sponsorships are available. Purchase tickets, sponsorships, or simply donate at the event website at midwestfoodbank.org/restock.
Midwest Food Bank has 11 locations, including nine in the U.S., and one each in East Africa and Haiti. Its mission is to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Learn more atmidwestfoodbank.org.
