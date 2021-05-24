To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Area students include:
Natalie Bardwell of Goodfield, IL
Lynde Collins of Morton, IL
Alaina Durr of Washington, IL
Ethan Hodel of Metamora, IL
Kara Jacobs of Washington, IL
Dustin Kennell of Eureka, IL
Kennedy Koehl of Washington, IL
Alison Lee of Metamora, IL
Joy MacLean of Morton, IL
Janie Manningham of Tremont, IL
Sara McCoy of Germantown Hills, IL
Tera Miller of Washington, IL
Emma Morris of Germantown Hills, IL
Jude Morris of Germantown Hills, IL
Ricky Nguyen of Germantown Hills, IL
Landon Pflederer of Tremont, IL
MacKenzie Rumbold of Tremont, IL
Logan Singletary of Eureka, IL
Braden Tilson of Washington, IL
Caleb Uhlman of Morton, IL
Alicia Urban of Washington, IL
Emma Wierenga of Eureka, IL
