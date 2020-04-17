MORTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that pavement maintenance on Interstate 155 from the I-74 interchange to the Logan County line begins April 20.
Daytime lane closures will be necessary during the work, which will begin in the southbound lanes and wrap up in the northbound lanes in May.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.
