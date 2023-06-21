Millikin honored 338 graduates with two in-person commencement ceremonies at Kirkland Fine Arts Center on May 21, 2023. The first commencement ceremony recognized graduates from the College of Professional Studies and the College of Arts & Sciences. The second ceremony recognized graduates from the Tabor School of Business and the College of Fine Arts.
Magdalyn Strubhar from Washington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.F.A. in Art Therapy.
Landen Antonini from Pekin graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Music Business.
Makenna Parkhouse from Gridley graduated with a B.S. in Health Promotion.
Tessa Wiegand from Eureka graduated with a B.S. in Exercise Science.
"The first commencement ceremony honoring the first four-year graduating class occurred in 1907. I'm honored to continue in that tradition and to award 338 degrees today because this ceremony has such significance to our University," Millikin President Jim Reynolds said. "It's the culmination of many years of hard work for our students and families. It is the end of an academic generation and the going forth of educated individuals who will help create a better society for us all to live and work in."
