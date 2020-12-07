The Morton Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for homes to be considered for the 2020 Home Decorating Contest. Homeowners interested in submitting their home for judging can send a photo or video of their home to the Morton Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 16. Prizes will be awarded for Best Traditional Home, Best “Griswold” Home, and Best Themed Home. Homeowners that won last year will not be eligible for this year’s prizes.
The Morton Kiwanis Club is a local chapter of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The organization meets the first Tuesday of the month. To learn more about Kiwanis, contact Nancy at 309-467-4750 and tnt39nja@gmail.com.
