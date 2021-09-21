Illinois Central College has announced students who earned President's List honors during the summer 2021 semester. President's List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Among those named to the honors list are the following area students:
Edward Andrews of Washington, Megan Andrews of Morton, Audrey Armstrong of Metamora, Henry Barth of Metamora, Lucas Beebe of Morton, Kaitlyn Benson of Morton, Quinn Bessert of Germantown Hills, Grace Bong of Tremont, Jennifer Castillo of Washington, Jordyn Ciesielski of Germantown Hills, Tanner Coleman of Washington, Abigail Crotteau of Deer Creek, Austin Davis of Eureka, Allison Drake of Tremont, Bridget Elward of Morton, James Frye of Washington, Jaden Graham of Metamora, Andrew Hellrigel of Tremont, Allisyn Higgins of Washington, Brianna Huls of Morton, Klaudia Krei of Metamora, Elizabeth Lathrom of Metamora, Samantha Lennington of Morton, Carly Lewis of Morton, Nicholas Limas of Washington, Lexi Loudermilk of Morton, Madeline Lundquist of Washington, Dylan Michel of Tremont, Ashton Millard of Morton, Caleb Minasian of Washington, Elizabeth Mueller of Germantown Hills, Peyton Orrico of Morton, Benjamin Rixstine of Washington, Lindsay Rose of Tremont, Kailee Ruff of Washington, Haley Salander of Washington, Zachary Salmi of Washington, Kelly Schaffnit of Morton, Emily Shute of Washington, Angela Sommer of Morton, Keil Speck of Washington, Spencer Summer of Washington, Aaron Wagenbach of Tremont, Caleb Welsh of Metamora, Lillian Wetterhus of Germantown Hills and Cameron Whisler of Morton.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.