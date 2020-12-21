The Home for All Continuum of Care, Heart of Illinois United Way, and engaged community stakeholders are unified in the goal of finding safe and affordable housing for all individuals experiencing homelessness in the area. Established in 1994 as part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Home for All Continuum of Care is a sustainable collaboration of more than 50 cross-sector organizations aligning to end homelessness in central Illinois through support of individuals and families seeking permanent, safe, and affordable housing.
Partners who provide direct services to unsheltered individuals include Phoenix Community Development Services, OSF St. Francis, and Jolt Harm Reduction. Every interaction is focused on reconnecting individuals and families to permanent housing, with emergency shelter often serving as the interim step. While housing is the ultimate goal, the journey toward permanent housing can take time. These partners also work to ensure that the immediate needs of the individuals experiencing homelessness are met. While individuals retain the choice to decide what housing option, if any, is best suited for them, the Home for All Continuum of Care partners have embedded capacity to maintain a connection with these individuals to ultimately help them move into shelters or housing.
Central Illinois residents are generous, and many have recently provided goods and materials to unsheltered persons under the I-74 bridge. Unfortunately, many of the donations have had unintended side effects. Service providers who engage in direct outreach are in constant contact with these individuals and work to provide the necessary resources as required. These interactions have the additional benefit of generating mutual trust in the housing process.
The Home for All Continuum of Care partners asks that all donations for the homeless population be coordinated through the street outreach team at Phoenix Community Development Services to ensure the resources are effective and safe for individuals who need them. If you are interested in donating or would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities, please contact Kristen Berchtold at 309-674-7310 or kberchtold@phoenixcds.org.
Centralized coordination of needs and resources is the single best way to make sure that services can be delivered effectively and efficiently. We are grateful for the efforts that have been made to care for our neighbors and look forward to continued progress as a community.
Anyone experiencing homelessness or struggling to maintain shelter should contact our Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 Information and Referral service by calling 211 (or 309-999-4029) or visiting 211hoi.org for assistance.
Those interested in learning more about central Illinois’ coordinated response to meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness should contact the Home for All Continuum of Care at 309-674-5181, ext. 1244 or email Executive Director Kate Green at kate.green@local.unitedway.org. More information can also be found at
