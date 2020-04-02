Eureka College is proud to announce the four freshmen from the class of 2024 who have been chosen as Reagan Fellows in the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program.
The new Reagan Fellows are Hannah Cliff of Gibson City, IL, Patricia Garrett of Galesburg, IL, Madalyn Schmitt of Hudson, IL, and Lukas Tinkham of Avon, IL. They were chosen out of a group of 77 semifinalists.
The award, based on leadership, service and academic excellence, includes a full-tuition scholarship over four years, as well as global travel and professional mentorship opportunities.
At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Cliff has been involved in community service, student government and international travel. She plans to enter Eureka’s pre-law program, studying history and political science, and is also interested in communication.
Garrett, who plans to enter Eureka’s pre-med/nursing program, has been involved in a wide range of extra-curricular activities at Galesburg, including track, volleyball, band, theatre, dance and piano. She’s also interested in studying law and business.
Schmitt has previously participated in theatre, vocal music, community service and religious activities at University High School. A young entrepreneur, she has used her business of designing and selling t-shirts, tumbler cups, handmade signs and other apparel and items to promote important causes. At Eureka, Schmitt plans to major in digital and media design.
Tinkham plans to major in criminal justice and minor in leadership. At Abingdon-Avon, he has been involved in football, basketball, National Honor Society, the spring musical and the Big Brother Big Sister program. Last fall, Tinkham was voted unanimously as the quarterback of the Prairieland Conference Black Division All-Conference First Team, and was given small school all-area honorable mention by the Peoria Journal Star.
Besides receiving full tuition, Reagan Fellows participate in workshops and retreats throughout the school year. During the summers of their sophomore and junior years, Reagan Fellows participate in mentorships with leaders in their field within the United States and abroad. The program provides funding to support travel and living expenses for the mentorships.
The Reagan Leadership Program is in its 36th year. Long before he was the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan was a vital member of the Eureka College community and a graduate of the 1932 class. Located in Eureka, IL, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
