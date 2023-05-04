The Peoria County Genealogical Society will present Oral Histories 101 with Amanda Riggenbach on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Peoria Public Library North Branch, located at 3001 W. Grand Parkway in Peoria.
Community oral historian, Amanda Riggenbach, will highlight the basics of oral history as both a practice and a tradition. She will cover methodology, as well as the lessons she has learned from various projects. Riggenbach serves as the Education and Engagement Program Coordinator at the Peoria Riverfront Museum in Peoria. She also works as a community oral historian, started an oral history project at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, and gives presentations throughout the area. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Psychology from Bradley University.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is needed if attending in person. The program is also offered virtually via Zoom. Register by going to https://www.peoriacountygenealogy.org/event/society-may-monthly-meeting/. For more information, contact PCGS Vice President Angie at pcgsvicepresident@gmail.com.
