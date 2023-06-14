The merger of Marine Bank into Morton Community Bank was completed on June 9, 2023. The acquisition added ten locations to the footprint of Morton Community Bank. All Marine Bank locations are now branded as Clock Tower Community Bank, a Division of Morton Community Bank, including banking facilities in Springfield, Chatham, Rushville, Macomb, Bloomington-Normal, and Champaign. The Clock Tower, long being regarding as a symbol of reliability, strength, and community, is the official logo of Morton Community Bank.
Marine Bank employees have the unique opportunity to become owners of the bank, through Morton Community Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Officials from both banks are excited about Marine’s transition from “family-owned and operated” to “employee-owned and operated” and the continuation of providing high quality community banking services to customers and local businesses.
Jon Erickson, Market President for Clock Tower Community Bank in Springfield, noted the benefit to the bank’s customers. “Marine Bank customers are accustomed to being served by community bankers. As a result of the merger, they will now be served by community bank-owners -- and our commitment to excellence in customer service will grow even stronger.”
Andy Honegger, President of Morton Community Bank, was also optimistic about the future. “Marine Bank customers will enjoy our ‘hometown’ community banking experience, with friendly, efficient banking services. Commercial customers will benefit from our talented team of lenders and treasury-management professionals, and the added size and strength of our bank.”
Morton Community Bank was organized in 1960 by a group of Morton businesspeople to better serve the community and its businesses. MCB opened its doors on August 26, 1961, with a single location in Morton and seven employees. Since then, MCB has grown, with an emphasis on attracting and retaining customers by providing exceptional banking services, and by acquiring other community banks and continuing to provide such services. Since the late 1980’s, MCB has completed 23 acquisitions. Today, with the addition of Marine Bank, MCB has 55 locations in 38 communities in Central and Northwest Illinois, with 600 employees and $5.6 billion in assets
