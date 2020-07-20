Days of Grace Fellowship, located at 273 E Queenwood in Morton, has announced they will be holding a back to school back pack and school supply giveaway on Saturday, August 1 from 9-11 a.m. The church has also announced that the annual Blessing Day has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Back pack, school supply giveaway to be held August 1
