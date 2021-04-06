The Woodford County Health Department is partnering with the IL National Guard Rapid Response Team to offer the Janssen (also known as Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 7 at Case New Holland, 600 Peoria St. in Goodfield. This vaccine is a single dose injection, and you must be 18 years or older.
You must live and/or work in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties to schedule an appointment. Visit https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c55d67ec-c44d-4635-9448-634582da2d28/ to schedule an appointment.
Reminders for vaccination participants:
- Once an appointment is scheduled, you must receive a confirmation text and/or email. Once you receive the confirmation text and/or email, a QR code should populate. You must bring the QR code with you to the clinic (printed or on a smartphone/tablet).
- Please make sure to wear appropriate clothing to receive a vaccine.
- Please make sure you are on time for your appointment. If you are more than 10 minutes late, you could be turned away.
- If you have questions about the vaccine, please reach out to your medical provider prior to scheduling your appointment.
