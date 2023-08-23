The Morton Fine Arts Association is sponsoring a yard art contest in conjunction with the Morton Pumpkin Festival. Contestants get to paint a fall or festival-themed picture on a 24 x 18 -inch coroplast yard sign. It is open to ages 5 to 16 years old.
Blank signs can be picked up at the Morton Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 415 W. Jefferson, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call Susan at (309) 868-5742 to arrange pick up of the sign. No names will be posted with the artwork. Each art piece will be given a number for identification.
Bring your finished artwork to the Morton Community Foundation office, located at 135 S. First Ave., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 5-8. The artwork will be judged on Sept. 10and displayed during the Pumpkin Festival near the corner of Third and Jefferson Streets. The first-place prize is $50, second-place prize is $25 and third-place prize is $10.
After the festival, artwork can be picked up at the Community Foundation Office from Sept. 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art must be picked up before Oct. 6 or it will be discarded. Call Susan at (309) 868-5742 with questions.
