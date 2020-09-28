Lena Oswald, of Morton, was elected to the Key Club International Board of Trustees during a July special meeting held in lieu of the 2020 Key Club International Convention. This year’s convention, planned for San Francisco, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oswald will represent the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District.
Key Club International, a Kiwanis International student leadership program, is a growing organization with thousands of clubs in more than 38 countries. Key Club enables high school students to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism. In partnership with local Kiwanis clubs, Key Club members make positive impacts by serving others in their schools and communities.
A Key Club International member of three years, Oswald has been recognized several times for her outstanding service. She has earned the Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award and the Himmel-Smith-McConnell Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award.
During her term as Key Club International committee chair, Oswald planned the Illinois-Eastern Iowa Fall Leadership Rally, an event where student leaders are trained for their roles.
She developed a passion for service during her term as lieutenant governor. “After attending the 2019 Key Club International Convention, I felt inspired to run for international office as a way to broaden the scope of the way I could give back to the organization that has given so much to me,” noted Oswald.
As an international trustee, Oswald aims to provide opportunities for clubs to bounce back from the impact of COVID-19. She plans to focus on membership growth and retention.
Oswald’s deep passion for service, alongside her problem-solving and teamwork skills, will equip her to resolve large issues with big-picture solutions. “There is such a need for service in our world,” she said. “If I can help members fill that need, I will have had a successful term.”
Oswald is a student at Morton High School. After graduating, she plans to attend college and study architecture or law. Outside of Key Club, Oswald is a member of Student Council, National Honors Society, Art Club, Math Team and theatre.
