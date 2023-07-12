The annual Redneck Fishing Tournament returns to the waters of the Illinois River in a few weeks, pitting man against invasive species all in the name of fun and raising money to help veterans’ charities.
“What’s not to like? Ugly fish. Good times. Great cause. And there’s a beer garden,” said tournament organizer Nikki Gregerson. “Every year I look forward to seeing returning friends and making new ones. If you haven’t been part of the ‘Redneck,’ you should check it out.”
The tournament is August 4 through 5 in Bath, a small town along the Illinois River in Mason County. In addition to the fishing, there are bands, food stands and a variety of other fun stuff happening near the boat launch. More information can be found at originalredneckfishintournament.com or by searching facebook for Redneck Fishing Tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament go to help area veterans' charities.
The event is a sporting anomaly. A fishing tournament with no fishing poles. The fish jump in your boat. Really. That trait is among the horrible things associated with the invasive species at the heart of the competition.
Silver and bighead carp are foreign invaders on the Illinois River, increasingly crowding out native species and causing ecological and economical damage. Millions are being spent to try to keep them out of the Great Lakes. Even worse, when spooked by passing boats, they launch out of the water at great height and speed. Imagine taking a leisurely cruise only to be assaulted by flying fish.
Enter The Redneck Fishing Tournament. Started 18 years ago by Bath’s Betty DeFord, the tournament serves as a community rally against the slimy invaders. Teams, often in costume, go out to see how many fish they can net out of the air or catch in their boats in two hours. Winning teams often return with hundreds to be trucked away for processing.
The state of Illinois recently rebranded the fish “Copi” as part of an effort to establish a retail market for the fish, which get great reviews for flavor and texture.
The tournament attracts hundreds of participants from literally around the world who’ve seen crazy videos on YouTube and put Bath, Illinois, on their bucket lists. A media crew from South Korea traveled to be part of last year’s festivities. Sisters from Hawaii attended before heading to Burning Man in the Nevada desert.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think this event we made up out of frustration would turn into something so popular and widespread,” said DeFord, who remains involved. “I suppose it’s the epitome of making the best of a bad situation. In just a couple days, we raise awareness of these terrible fish and raise money to help veterans. All in all, that’s a pretty good weekend in Bath.”
Betty DeFord’s Original Redneck Fishin’ Tournament schedule of events:
Thursday, August 3
Kids Tournament (traditional pole fishing from riverbank):
3 to 6 p.m.
Thursday night Activities:
Sponsor Appreciation Party
7 to 11 p.m.
Friday, August 4
Tournament Information
8 a.m. – Gates open.
9 to 11 a.m. – Registration for first heat.
10:30 a.m. – Captains Meeting.
11 a.m. – First heat begins.
1 p.m. – First heat ends.
2 to 4 p.m. – Registration for 2nd heat.
3:45 p.m. Captains meeting.
4 p.m. – Second heat begins.
6 p.m. – Second heat ends.
Friday entertainment info.
Sista and the Misters!
2 to 6 p.m.
Exit 52
7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
Tournament information
8 a.m. - Gates open.
9 a.m. – 11:00am Registration for 3rd heat.
10:30 a.m. VFW Honor Guard Ceremony.
11 a.m. – 3rd heat begins.
1 p.m. – 3rd heat ends.
2 to 4 p.m. – 4th registration for 4th heat.
4 p.m. – 4th heat begins.
6 p.m. – 4th heat ends.
Saturday entertainment info.
2 to 6 p.m. LOADED UP!
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. STONE COLD COWBOYS.
*Schedule is subject to change.
For more information, email Nikki Gregerson at ngregerson@originalredneckfishintournament.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.