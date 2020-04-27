Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.