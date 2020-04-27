MORTON, IL - The Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Morton Pumpkin Festival Advisory Committee have shared the following statement in regards to the 2020 Morton Pumpkin Festival:
“At a time of uncertainty, we are aware of the concerns and fear of the unknown. We want to share that our Chamber Board, Festival Advisory and staff team are working diligently to set forth our 2020 Festival plans. We feel comfortable with a date of July 7 to communicate the scope of Pumpkin Festival 2020, Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz.
We are consulting with other festival organizers, vendors and public health officials to determine the safest way to host Festival this year. Our continued mission of Festival will remain strong with supporting our local community.”
The 2020 Morton Pumpkin Festival “Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz” will be Wednesday, September 16 - Saturday, September 19. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community, at a superior level, through the implementation of a unique event that builds a sense of community among the people who live and work in Morton. To learn more about the Morton Pumpkin Festival, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
