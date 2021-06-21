Bradley's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences announces its 2021 Spring Semester awards for its outstanding students.
Congratulations to Kaleb Bolliger of Washington. The Computer Science major was awarded the Departmental Outstanding Student Award. Abigail Irwin of Morton, a User Experience Design & Psychology major, was awarded the Undergraduate Summer Research and Artistry Award and Maya Phan of Morton, a Psychology major, was awarded the Carl E. Smith Award.
