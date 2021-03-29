Blessed Sacrament School announced the following students have been named to the Honor Roll and B.U.G. (Bringing Up Grades) award list for the third quarter:

Fifth Grade Honor Roll

Audrey Bonham, Charlotte Brummel, Claire Doran, Oliver Gale, Rowan Gannaway, Sophie Gast, Tommy Hoeft, Steven Lopko, Dominic Vallar

Fifth Grade B.U.G.

Keagan Boerke, Oliver Gale

Sixth Grade Honor Roll

Jon Anders, Joe Anders, Sophia Anderson, Parker Griffin, Brooklyn Hanson, Payton Hays, Max Kirby, Anna Linboom, Raelyn Ludolph, Maya McCully, Sarah Saunders, Keenan Smith, Abby VanMeenen, Ben Yontz

Sixth Grade B.U.G.

Sophia Anderson, Alondra Collado, Parker Griffin, Corinne Haberland, Brooklyn Hanson, Ben Rochford, Max Kirby, Ethan Schwab

Seventh Grade Honor Roll

Dax Duffy, Isabella Finch, Tessa Fitzgerald, Lillian Gale, Kaden Holocker, Gabriella Hutchinson, Joseph Lopko, Lauren Pickering, Katie Pray, Harrison Smith

Seventh Grade B.U.G.

Anna Boyer, Regan Cotter, Tessa Fitzgerald, Lillian Gale, Gabriella Hutchinson, Joseph Lopko, Lauren Pickering, Harrison Smith

Eighth Grade Honor Roll

Caylee Crouch, Jehanna De los Reyes, Samson Gale, Quinn Gannaway, Jake Heberer, Isaac Oswald, Maci Siems, Izzy Sinclair, Grace Yontz

Eighth Grade B.U.G.

Landon Boerke, Samson Gale, Jake Heberer, Finn Miller, Ava Siems, Vian Siems, Izzy Sinclair