Blessed Sacrament School announced the following students have been named to the Honor Roll and B.U.G. (Bringing Up Grades) award list for the third quarter:
Fifth Grade Honor Roll
Audrey Bonham, Charlotte Brummel, Claire Doran, Oliver Gale, Rowan Gannaway, Sophie Gast, Tommy Hoeft, Steven Lopko, Dominic Vallar
Fifth Grade B.U.G.
Keagan Boerke, Oliver Gale
Sixth Grade Honor Roll
Jon Anders, Joe Anders, Sophia Anderson, Parker Griffin, Brooklyn Hanson, Payton Hays, Max Kirby, Anna Linboom, Raelyn Ludolph, Maya McCully, Sarah Saunders, Keenan Smith, Abby VanMeenen, Ben Yontz
Sixth Grade B.U.G.
Sophia Anderson, Alondra Collado, Parker Griffin, Corinne Haberland, Brooklyn Hanson, Ben Rochford, Max Kirby, Ethan Schwab
Seventh Grade Honor Roll
Dax Duffy, Isabella Finch, Tessa Fitzgerald, Lillian Gale, Kaden Holocker, Gabriella Hutchinson, Joseph Lopko, Lauren Pickering, Katie Pray, Harrison Smith
Seventh Grade B.U.G.
Anna Boyer, Regan Cotter, Tessa Fitzgerald, Lillian Gale, Gabriella Hutchinson, Joseph Lopko, Lauren Pickering, Harrison Smith
Eighth Grade Honor Roll
Caylee Crouch, Jehanna De los Reyes, Samson Gale, Quinn Gannaway, Jake Heberer, Isaac Oswald, Maci Siems, Izzy Sinclair, Grace Yontz
Eighth Grade B.U.G.
Landon Boerke, Samson Gale, Jake Heberer, Finn Miller, Ava Siems, Vian Siems, Izzy Sinclair
