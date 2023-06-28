This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students earned degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled and stretched to reach their goals.

Local students who graduated are listed below.

Allison Vastine of Morton, IL

College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing

Benjamin Lange of Washington, IL

College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Computer Science and Engineering

Connor Bernitt of Metamora, IL

College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering

Ethan Miera of Metamora, IL

College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering

Hunter Mamer of Washington, IL

College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance