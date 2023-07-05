Hopedale Medical Complex was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for Patient Satisfaction in the country.
The top 20 CAHs, including Hopedale Medical Complex, scored best among CAHs as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for Patient Satisfaction. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
The top 20 CAHs have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance. This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2023 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
The top 20 CAH best practice recipients have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance:
Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures.
Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.
“Hopedale Medical Complex is proud of the efforts of the physicians and our committed staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Emily Whitson, COO. “Our results as a top Provider in Patient Satisfaction means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”
Hopedale Medical Complex which is comprised of: Hopedale Hospital with a 24-Hour ER and ICU, Hopedale Nursing Home, Hopedale Commons, Medical Arts, Hopedale Wellness Center and Hopedale Neuro and Spine. They employ over three hundred employees and are committed to rural health care. Learn more about HMC by going to HopedaleMC.com or finding them on Facebook.
