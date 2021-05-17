The Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative has announced the 2021 Peoria Heights Fine Art Fair, featuring approximately 60 juried artists selling original works in a wide range of Media, will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
This event will support the arts, the region’s many professional artists and locally owned shops and restaurants. Artists’ tents will line Prospect Road between Glen and Seiberling avenues, which will be closed for this free event. Free parking will be provided by local businesses.
All artists will donate a work of art for a Community Art Fundraiser to benefit the Fair, for which the goal is to further the growing reputation of the Heights as a cultural destination in Illinois. The Peoria Heights Fine Art Fair is supported by the Peoria Heights Arts Collaborative and the Village of Peoria Heights.
Fair co-chair Barb Milaccio invites everyone to come out and enjoy the day. “We are thrilled to bring back the Peoria Heights Fine Art Fair to the Village. The anticipation of art patrons supporting local artists, restaurants and businesses is so fulfilling. Artists will delight fairgoers with a new array of works created during the pandemic.”
