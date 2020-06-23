Jacob Bachman and Matthew Wilder, both of Eureka, and Dalton Wolfe of Pekin have been named to McKendree University’s spring 2020 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
McKendree University is a "College of Distinction" and recognized as a "Military Friendly School" by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, IL campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, MO. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, KY, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, IL.
