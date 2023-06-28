As a leading organization in inclusive recreation programs, HISRA announces its summer camp program tailored specifically for children with multiple and/or severe disabilities. The camp aims to provide a memorable and inclusive experience, offering unique opportunities for adventure, fun and personal growth.
At Camp Free to Be, the primary focus is accessibility. The camp ensures that all campers can participate fully in activities, helping foster a sense of independence, friendship and personal achievement. From nature exploration, music, painting, games and adaptive sports to arts and crafts, they strive to create an environment where campers can develop new skills, build confidence and create lasting memories. Campers also go on field trips in the community.
"Every child deserves the chance to experience the joy of summer camp, and we are committed to making that a reality for children with disabilities," said HISRA Executive Director Katie Van Cleve. "We are excited to offer a safe, inclusive, and fun-filled environment where campers can thrive, explore their abilities, and form lasting friendships."
One of the key aspects of this summer camp is the small staff-to-camper ratio, sometimes one-to-one, which allows for personalized attention and support. Roughly 50 children participate; Due to the camp popularity, there is a waitlist every year.
Camp Free to Be provides accessibility so participants can have fun without focusing on their disability. HISRA partners with Peoria, Chillicothe, Morton and Washington Park Districts for services.
