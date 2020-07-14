The Friends of the Pekin Public Library are having a book sale on Friday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library's Teen Domain Room. All items in the Book Sale Room will be 25 cents. Items in the library's regular Book Sale Room are prices as marked. For more information, please contact the library at 347-7111, ext. 0.
