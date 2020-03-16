The Morton Youth Baseball Association has announced it is offering online registration for its summer leagues. Parents interested in signing their child up for baseball can register online at www.mortonyouthbaseball.org.
Leagues available include:
-Pinto League "T-Ball": Players eligible for this league will be four-years-old by April 30, 2020, and enrolled no higher than kindergarten at the time of registration. Please email MDHoughton74@gmail.com if you experience any problems during the registration process.
-Maverick League: Players eligible for this league will be in first or second grade at the time of registration. Kindergarteners will be allowed to play in Maverick if they have played at least one year of "T-Ball".
-Mustang League: Players eligible for this league will be in third or fourth grade at the time of registration.
-Bronco League: Players eligible for this league will be in fifth or sixth grade at the time of registration.
-Pony League: Players eligible for this league will be in seventh or eighth grade at the time of registration.
-Colt League: High School age players.
The MYBA evaluations will be held at Morton High School on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The times for the evaluations are as follows:
-Maverick: 9 - 10:30 a.m.
-Mustang: 10:45 a.m. - noon
-Bronco: noon - p.m.
-Pony: 1-2 p.m.
