During the weekend of March 5-8, 2020, Air Force Airman Olivia D. Hatton from Washington graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
For Hatton, the ceremony fell on a very special anniversary.
Exactly 75 years before, on March 7, 1945, Hatton’s great-grandfather, U.S. Army LT. Karl H. Timmermann led his company in the capture of the only bridge left intact by the Germans throughout the entire length of the Rhine River. Timmermann, commander of Company A, 27th Armored Battalion, was the first officer across the bridge. He was later dubbed “The Hero of the Rhine,” and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross (DSC), the Army’s second highest military award given for extreme gallantry and risk of life in combat with an armed enemy force.
In 1969, the film “Bridge at Remagen” was released based on this historic event.
Although Hatton would never meet her great-grandfather, he died of cancer in 1951 at the age of 29, it is clear that she shares Timmermann’s bravery, and love for America and its military.
Airman Hatton completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
This also earned her four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hatton is the daughter of Karleen Estey of Washington, and a 2018 graduate of Washington Community High School. She is currently stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.
