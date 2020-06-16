OSF HealthCare announces the opening of its newest OSF Urgo location at 853 W. Jackson Plaza in Morton, Illinois. This is the 14th urgent care clinic operated by OSF HealthCare, and the fifth in the Peoria area, with other clinics in Peoria, East Peoria and Washington. A third Peoria location, in Junction City off N. Knoxville Ave., is set to open June 23.
The OSF Urgo in Morton opened to patients on Tuesday, June 9.
“Clinics like this are important because the landscape of health care is constantly changing -- new laws, rapid advances in technology and medications, increasing costs, evolving care models and higher patient involvement have changed the way we serve our communities,” said Jennifer Junis, Senior Vice President of OSF HealthCare Saint Gabriel Digital Health. “We have to be proactive in our approach. OSF Urgo is a progressive step forward for patients and allows us to serve them where they are in their health care journey, kindly and quickly.”
The term “Urgo” is derived from urgent care for people on the go. OSF Urgo clinics are in convenient locations near neighborhoods and shopping, areas where, historically, health care providers have not been located.
OSF HealthCare recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way individuals access health care. The benefit of coming to an OSF Urgo is it minimizes the time a patient spends in common areas in the clinic and limits the number of people they come in contact with. Additionally, as is the case across OSF, all necessary precautions for personal protective equipment are followed along with extra attention to cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
OSF Urgo has been designed to deliver basic primary care services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, school and sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections and more. The sites have x-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available. Each clinic will be staffed by Certified Medical Assistants, a Radiology Technologist and an Advanced Practice Nurse.
OSF Urgo locations are open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seeing patients of all ages. Walk-in or schedule an appointment online through www.osfurgo.org. Insurance is accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.