The Illinois Grazing Lands Coalition (ILGLC) recently released details of two upcoming regenerative grazing schools the organization will host in September. The first school will take place in Southern Illinois on September 8 and 9, and a second school will be held in Northern Illinois on September 15 and 16.
“ILGLC is quickly becoming the voice of regenerative grazing in Illinois,” said Christian Lovell, ILGLC Coordinator. “A key part of our work is providing Illinois producers access to the resources, support, and technical assistance to implement regenerative grazing strategies on their farms. The grazing schools will provide an opportunity for farmers throughout the Midwest to come and learn firsthand from leading regenerative grazing experts.”
“We invite anyone to attend, especially beginning and existing producers who seek to add to their knowledge of grazing and pasture management to better their operations,” Lovell said. “The benefits of regenerative grazing go beyond improving soil health, water quality, and biodiversity. The practice can also have a very positive economic impact on a producer’s bottom line through increased animal performance and lower feed costs.”
Over two days, attendees at each school will take part in classroom and in-the-field instruction by expert presenters who will cover a wide range of topics: basics of getting started, soil fertility and soil health, water and fencing systems, extending the grazing season, multi-species grazing and more. In addition, a panel of local livestock producers will discuss their operations as well as their experiences with regenerative grazing.
Registration by August 25 is required to attend. A registration fee of $50 per attendee for each school covers the cost of instruction, handouts, meals and refreshments for both days. Attendees may register for one or both schools. Space is limited. Scholarships are available for those who need financial assistance. Registration can be completed at www.illinoisgrazingschools.com or by contacting Christian Lovell at christian@ilgrazinglands.org.
Southern School
Sept. 8 and 9
Farraway Farm
20534 E. Fairfield Rd
Bluford, IL 62814
Northern School
Sept. 15 and 16
All Grass Farms
18N681 IL-31
Dundee, IL 60118
ILGLC’s 2023 regenerative grazing schools are a collaborative effort with key partners, including The Wallace Center at Winrock International, the Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Illinois Extension.
Earlier this year, ILGLC’s multi-year project, Building Illinois Grazing (BIG), was one of 49 nationwide projects selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for funding. Through the BIG project, ILGLC will expand its regenerative grazing events offering with further details coming in the next few months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.