Almost 900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa earned President's List status for their academic work at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester. Among them are local students Aiden Atkins of Hopedale (College: College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Biomedical Engineering), Addison Bennett of Morton (College: College of Nursing; Primary program of study: Nursing), Sydney Billimack of Metamora (College: College of Nursing; Primary program of study: Nursing), Hannah Birkey of Hopedale (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Neuroscience), Robert Kessler of Metamora (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Cinema) and Jeremiah Poppen of Germantown Hills (College: College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Biomedical Engineering).
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 fall semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.
