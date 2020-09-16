Saturday, September 26 -- Introduction to Firearms
Thinking about buying a firearm, but don't know where to start? If you have little or no experience with handguns, this class at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, at the Pekin Public Library will help you through the selection and buying process. The basics of handgun safety and marksmanship, the familiarization of the types of guns and the pros and cons of ownership will all be discussed. Presented in partnership with Central Illinois Firearms Training Group. Program instructor Dale King is a Certified Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor; NRA Basic Pistol Instructor and is a retired law enforcement officer.
Pekin Public Library events are set-up for social distancing guidelines. In addition, facemasks are required for the safety of all participating.
Monday, September 28 -- Where the Water Meets the Sky Watercolor Paint Class
Try your hand at horizon lines and discuss the basics of foreground, middle ground and background development in this watercolor basics painting class for beginners on Monday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library.
For more information or to register, please go to the calendar of events at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, October 1 -- Dead People of Illinois: A Feature Slide Show
Searching for dead people in all the right places, this “underground” presentation by John Lynn at the Pekin Public Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, explores hundreds of Illinois cemeteries to find interesting graves and headstones, intriguing lives and deaths, and lots and plots of funny names. It’s an opportunity for mortals to not only whistle past the graveyard, but to pause and enjoy the oddities of life and death while still on the right side of history. Warning: grave subject matter.
Pekin Public Library events are set-up for social distancing guidelines. In addition, facemasks are required for the safety of all participating.
Saturday, October 3 -- College Planning Financial Strategies
Learn the myth about financial aid and different sources of money available to you in this program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, at the Pekin Public Library. The program will address need-based vs. non need-based planning and the different tax strategies that can benefit you; explore FASFA and different websites that are accessible, and get a jump start on college funding. It is never too early to plan for funding a college education. In addition, learn about wills, trusts and the meaning of tax-free inheritance, and discuss strategies that will assist you in minimizing your death/estate taxes while maximizing your assets. It is never too early (or too late) to plan for a sound financial future.
Brought to you in partnership with the Institute for Financial Education.
Pekin Public Library events are set-up for social distancing guidelines. In addition, facemasks are required for the safety of all participating.
