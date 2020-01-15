Planning for the first day of school is well underway to sign-up for Kindergarten pre-registration and screening will begin in February.
On March 19-20, Morton School District 709 will conduct the pre-registration and screening at the District Office, 1050 S. Fourth Ave., for students who will be five years old by September 1, 2020.
The screening process takes about 30 minutes and is conducted by kindergarten teachers. The screening includes letter, number and color identification, counting, shapes, and fine motor skills. Following the screening, parents will receive feedback from the teacher.
All students will need to be screened prior to the first day of school. To schedule an appointment, call 263-2581.
Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate (the one from the county, not the hospital), immunization records, most recent physical, dental and vision exam if you have them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.