The Peoria County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly member meeting featuring the topic “Photograph Dating and Novice Restoration,” presented by photography expert Ann Conver on Thursday, August 10, from 6-8 p.m. in the Peoria Public Library North Branch, located at 3001 W. Grand Parkway.
Ann will discuss simple methods of photo digitization and restoration using free computer software and Photoshop Elements. Photo dating through image clues will also be covered. She invites each participant to bring one photograph that they are interested in getting restoration suggestions for.
Ann is a freelance photographer and photography teacher that enjoys creating photography, showing exhibits and teaching photography. Her undergraduate work was done at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. She received her traditional professional training in film photography at the Maine Photographic Workshop in Rockport, Maine, where she was a resident for a year. She earned a Master of Fine Art from Bradley University in Peoria.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is needed if attending in person. For more information, contact PCGS Vice President Angie at pcgsvicepresident@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.