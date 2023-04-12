Slow Art Day is an annual global event created to help people slow down and discover the joy of art. Last year, Bloomington made international headlines by organizing the first city-wide event since Slow Art Day's inception in 2010. This year's number of Bloomington-Normal hosts has nearly doubled, making it the largest Slow Art Day celebration in the world!
Slow Art Day festivities will take place at museums, galleries, studios, sculpture parks, and other cultural sites across all seven continents on Saturday, April 15, 2023. In the twin cities, fifteen local arts organizations will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the free event.
With a simple mission, Slow Art Day aims to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art.
Downtown Bloomington artist Mandy Roeing believes we could all use a break from the hectic pace of life.
“This event welcomes you to take a deep breath, pause, and reflect,” Roeing said. “It invites you to explore works of art on a deeper level by spending time truly engaging with a piece. As an artist, I think of artwork as a conversation. I start the conversation by creating a painting, and when I share it with others, each person brings their unique point of view to complete the conversation. I love hearing all of the different thoughts and emotions a piece might evoke for someone when they connect with it. This purposeful time of contemplation promises to be an enriching experience."
There's something for everyone to enjoy on Slow Art Day. This year’s guests will have a chance to explore the studios and galleries of Downtown Bloomington artists, enter a world built of discarded machinery and scrap parts at 410 Sculpture Park and House on Garling Street, and take part in an at-your-pace dance and martial arts experience at BCAI.
This is a free, inclusive, and accessible art education and appreciation event for all ages, rain or shine. Following the festivities, all Slow Art Day goers are invited to a closing reception at The Hangar Art Co. from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a cash bar and small bites courtesy of The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room.
Participating Slow Art Day locations include:
410 S. Madison St., Bloomington, IL
View Tom Kirk's large-scale art pieces made from discarded metal, gears, machinery, and a concrete lady at the sculpture park beneath the Main Street bridge
2. Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio
101 W Monroe St, Suite 201, Bloomington, IL
"Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue"; an "old" BFA show painting, her new art, an Ansel Adams photo borrowed from a private collection, and a blue work by Angel Ambrose.
101 W Monroe St., Suite 210, Bloomington, IL
Contemplate landscapes "painted with paper" by collage artist Janean Baird.
104 W. Monroe St., Bloomington, IL
Experience art by local artists Brian K. Simpson, Cory Nuckols, Vicki Wilken, and Wes Morefield.
5. Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery
105-A W. Monroe St., Bloomington, IL
Discover a variety of color-filled beachscapes and landscape paintings in the medium of soft pastel at Mandy Roeing Fine Art.
200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington, IL
IOAA artists will be available to talk about their art and demonstrate their processes. Chairs will be placed throughout the gallery to provide a comfortable way to examine the works.
411 N Center St., Bloomington, IL
Slowly view the art in and on Eaton Gallery, a 1902 historic building on Old Historic Route 66. Herb Eaton's "Illinois Dancer" mural is a great Route 66 photo op spot Downtown.
101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, IL
Original works of art by local artists Rick Harney, Rachel Weishar, and Nicholas Roberts will be on display for young artists and families to practice taking extra time with their exploration of art.
105 W. Jefferson St. Bloomington, IL
A place to hang and experience original works from local and regional artists, The Hangar Art Co. is Bloomington-Normal's hub for Slow Art Day on Route 66.
10. The House on Garling Street
1905 Garling Dr., Bloomington, IL
Visit Tom Kirk's home and studio to experience a fantastical world built with boulders, discarded machinery, and scrap parts.
11. Joann Goetzinger Studio Gallery
313 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Local artists Martha Burk, Linda Bryant-Smith, and Joann Goetzinger look forward to meeting new art viewers traveling on Illinois’ Historic Route 66.
12. Main Gallery 404
404 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Main Gallery 404 spotlights original works by many talented local and regional artists in various media.
13. McLean County Museum of History
200 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
The Museum will feature works from its permanent collection by renowned local artist Harold Gregor.
601 N. East St., Bloomington, IL
Spend time with the winding, continuous lines of Lisa Bergant Koi's abstract installation, following them throughout the space. The 96th Annual Amateur Art Exhibition will also be on display, along with Shea Grehan's first solo photography exhibition," Exploring Cuba".
15. BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities
107 E. Chestnut St., Suite 100, Bloomington, IL
Join us at BCAI for an at-your-pace dance and martial arts experience. Allow yourself to feel the vivacity coursing through you, and build trust with yourself in this safe space for neuro and culturally diverse artists.
