The Monmouth College softball team had a long day at Illinois College on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. They dropped the opening game of the double header 4-3 in 12 innings, then had game two suspended by darkness, tied 1-1 in the 9th inning. According to the MWC softball operating guide, the game will be resumed later if it has an impact on who makes the Conference Tournament.
The opening game was scoreless after three innings. With one on and one out in the fourth, Allie Ramlo (Tremont, Illinois) singled, advancing MyKenzie Kloess (Dupo, Illinois) to second. Biancha Luna (Monmouth, Illinois) singled to center, and Kloess scored when the throw back in was wild. A fielder's choice loaded the bases, but IC got out of the inning with Monmouth up 1-0.
Illinois College tied the game against Abby Leber (Tremont, Illinois) in the fifth with two singles. Monmouth regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Ramlo singled with one out and Luna followed with a single. Both runners moved up on a groundout and Addison Riley (Illinois City, Illinois) gave the Scots a 3-1 lead with a single to right-center.
Leber blanked the Lady Blues in the sixth and the Scots put two on base in the seventh but couldn't add on. Illinois College tied the game with three doubles and a single in the bottom of the seventh but left the winning run on base.
Both teams went to the bullpen for the eighth, Becca Merletti (Kenosha, Wisconsin) pitching for the Scots. Monmouth got the second out of the bottom of the eighth at the plate and neither team got a runner past first for the next three innings.
The Scots loaded the bases with one out in the 12th as Calista Warmowski (Spring Grove, Illinois) singled, Madelyn Belville (Rushville, Illinois) doubled, and Kloess reached on an infield single to third. But IC got out of the inning with a strikeout and a pop up.
A walk started the bottom of the 12th and a double put two in scoring position. Leber returned to the circle and a walk loaded the bases. She got a strikeout and a fielder's choice at the plate for the first two outs, but IC won the game with a single up the middle, taking the opener 4-3.
Game one started at 3 p.m. and ended just after 5:30 p.m. Game two was tied 1-1 when it was halted by darkness. Luna had the Scots RBI in game two while Jenna Pauley (Moline, Illinois) threw all eight innings, allowing one run.
