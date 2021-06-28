Illinois State University has announced the names of students who completed requirements for bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Announcement of those awarded degrees was made following certification of all academic records.
Congratulations to those earning Bachelor’s degrees:
Allison Wiegand of Deer Creek; Amber Baer, Seth Burger, Jessi Kieser, Aaron Leman, Meghan Mathews, Cade Meiss, and Gregory Schwab, all of Eureka; Olivia Hasselbusch, Claire Keegan, Kari Lalumandier, Samantha Lucas and Emily Veatch, all of Germantown Hills; Alexis Collins, and Keaton Robards, of Groveland; John Armstrong, Jacob Gillum, Makayla Hall, Dylan Hines, Hyojung Lee, Gabrielle Tiezzi, and Alyssa Waters, all of Metamora; Joel Baum, Halle Fox, Andrew Hatfield, Emma Hoefft, Delaney Hopkins, Rachel Johnson, Issac Jones, Bryan Koch, Meredith McDonough, Amanda Pinkham, Tyler Richardson, Emma Serbeyn, Franklin Stanton, Isabella Trevino, Jacey Wharram, Lauren Wibben of Morton; Hunter Berry, Nathan Bowen, Robert Buysse, Emily Cassulo, Eli
zabeth Deiters, Alexander Evans, Rachel Frakes, Ryan Hand, Cyler Jackson, Scott Lorentzen, Andrew Malcolm, Nicholas McMurray, Zachary Myers, Daniel O’Neill, Joshua Robenstein, Nicholas Rose, Colton Sharp, Lauren Smith, Brynan Stevens, Noah Stockmann and Daniel Witherspoon.
Congratulations to those earning Master’s degrees:
Kenzie Hanlon of Deer Creek; Jessica Stollard and Kaitlyn West of Mackinaw; Kayden Cash of Metamora; Luke Hoesly, Melissa Scholl, Adam Sheley and Abigail Smith of Morton; Jennifer Deeb, Jordan Merriman and Kasey Ranney of Washington;
And Congratulations to Daniel Kelly of Washington on earning a Doctorate in Philosophy.
