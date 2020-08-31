The Morton Economic Development Council, in partnership with their Innovation Kiln Task Team, the University of Illinois Extension, Peoria Innovation Alliance and Greater Peoria Economic Development Council are exploring how to leverage the creation of an eCommerce Fulfillment Center and Logistics Hub to serve existing businesses in expanding their online presence by addressing shipping, logistics and warehousing needs.
While the COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on many small businesses and retailers, eCommerce has seen record growth. Those small businesses that have made the pivot to online sales have fared much better than those who relied solely on in-person sales. As communities rally together to support small, local businesses, finding ways to assist those businesses to take their operations online may increase their chances of success in this new economy.
According to an eMarketer.com survey and report:
- eCommerce is poised to grow 18 percent in 2020 as more people are turning to online ordering of goods rather than visiting brick and mortar storefronts
- Many consumers have turned to online shopping for the first time, with 12.2 percent growth for new, online shoppers 65 and older
- eCommerce will reach 14.5 percent of total retail sales in 2020
A survey has been designed to help understand the eCommerce business needs and the opportunities for business growth throughout the Greater Peoria region. The results of this survey will help understand the eCommerce needs and opportunities for growth of regional small businesses.
Business owners and entrepreneurs can fill out the survey online at https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3JHzTLIfRE3njuJ. Entries will be accepted until September 14, 2020.
A savory “Thank you”
Complete the survey (name and contact info) for a chance to receive a quart of Pumpkin Ice Cream from the Pumpkin Capital of the World during the 54th reimagined Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz community event taking place September 16 – 19.
About the Morton EDC
The Morton Economic Development Council exists to positively shape the future of Morton. The Morton Economic Development Council stands ready to help you launch a successful business in Morton. With a host of free support resources and grant opportunities, we offer the resources to help your business to thrive. More information can be found at: https://mortonedc.org/.
About Return to Better
Return to Better is a tangible set of tools and resources created to seed, build and grow entrepreneurs and companies in greater Peoria. This balanced approach to nurturing businesses through multiple phases of their growth connects capital, education and resources to measurable social and economic impact across
our entire region. Our goal is to create an end-to-end experience aimed at meeting entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators at their point of need; enabling them to take the next step in their journey as easily and seamlessly as possible. More information can be found at: https://return2better.com
