The following area students have been named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year:
Clayton Anderson of Morton, a sophomore majoring in Finance; Natalie Anderson of Goodfield, a freshman majoring in Elementary Education; Zehra Bakirdan of Morton, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education; Brianna Fogo of Goodfield, a senior majoring in Psychology; Caden Gates of Eureka, a freshman undeclared major; Kaitlyn Geier of Washington, a senior majoring in Nursing; Claire Geier of Washington, a senior majoring in Nursing; Emily Heim of Morton, a senior majoring in Accounting; Hannah Johnson of Morton, a junior majoring in Biology; Sidney Litviak of Metamora, a junior majoring in Psychology / Sociology; Logan Mcclure of Metamora, a sophomore majoring in Biology; Ashley Mohr of Morton, a junior majoring in Marketing; Alec Nauman of Pekin, a freshman majoring in Accounting; Becca Olson of Tremont, a freshman majoring in Biology; Ellie Reineke of Morton, a sophomore majoring in English – Literature; Nora Robinson of Eureka, a freshman majoring in History / Secondary Education; Gabby Rogers of Eureka, a sophomore majoring in Art / Psychology; Emma Thames of Morton, a junior majoring in Biology; Lauren Wong of Morton, a freshman majoring in Business.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is a nationally recognized, highly selective liberal arts university. The University is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe. Illinois Wesleyan prides itself on producing graduates who are well-rounded, broadly educated individuals with a spirit of inquiry who can successfully adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing, complex world.
