Come and enjoy a meal to go this Thanksgiving Day at the Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) Thanksgiving Dinner Drive Through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. HMC be offering to-go meals that offer all your holiday favorites from turkey to mashed potatoes and gravy. To order your meals, please call 309-449-4325 or register via SignUp Genius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c4ba8aa23a7fb6-hopedale1 by Monday, November 22, 2021. Donations are welcome.
On Thanksgiving Day, follow the signs to the Grove Street Café and park in Parking Lot G. Once parked, please call 309-449-4325 and let the staff know that you have arrived. An HMC staff member will then run your meal out to you. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles.
