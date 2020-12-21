OSF HealthCare has been made aware of potential phone scam activity making use of its caller ID.
OSF HealthCare has learned that patients or caregivers have received calls from what appears to be an OSF HealthCare caller ID. The callers, falsely claiming to represent OSF HealthCare, have asked for social security numbers and other personal information.
OSF HealthCare wants the public to be aware these calls are taking place. If you receive such a call, particularly if you have had no interaction with a department at an OSF HealthCare facility, hang up. If you are concerned the call may be legitimate, call the OSF location back using the main switchboard number at that facility. Ask the operator to connect you to a specific department, do not call the number provided during the original call.
You are encouraged to report the potential scam call to your local police department.
