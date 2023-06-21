The University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria is hosting its “Golden Gala – Building for the Future” event on Saturday, September 30, at the Peoria Civic Center. The event is part of an alumni weekend that includes a reception at the Riverfront Museum, campus tours and more.
While the weekend will pay tribute to the Class of 1973 as they celebrate their 50th reunion, the festivities are open to all alumni, faculty, friends, community members and supporters of UICOMP through the years.
“This is a chance to showcase the historical vision of our founders, celebrate the contributions of the college and its impact on the community,” says Meenakshy Aiyer, MD, regional dean. A 50th celebration was offered in a virtual format in 2020 as the campus celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding. “This long-awaited event will bring together medical students, fellow learners, faculty and staff, alumni, friends, and the greater Peoria community to celebrate more than 50 years of academic medicine in Peoria and its contributions to education, innovation, discovery, care and service in medicine.”
Proceeds from the Golden Gala will support scholarships for medical students. A block of rooms is reserved at the Marriott Pere Marquette in Peoria. Complete details, along with registration, can be found at go.uic.edu/goldengala.
Learn more about UICOMP at http://peoria.medicine.uic.edu.
