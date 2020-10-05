On Saturday, October 10, 2020, the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter will deliver the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” educational program online and by phone at several times throughout the day. Two of these programs will also be available in Spanish.
The warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease are often dismissed as normal age-related memory changes. Participants can join in to learn more about memory loss, dementia and the many resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association. The program will also separate myth from reality and address commonly-held misconceptions about Alzheimer’s. Find out how to recognize the warning signs in yourself and others, and learn why early detection matters.
The end of Alzheimer’s disease starts here. To register for this program offered at no cost, call 1-800-272-3900 or register online at https://www.alz.org/illinois/helping_you/education/know_the_10_signs.
