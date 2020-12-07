Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that Driver Services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. White is reminding the public that expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.
Expanded Online Services
White also has expanded online services for the public, which they can take advantage of by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:
- Renewing a license plate sticker
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs)
- Obtaining a driver record abstract
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
In addition, the Peoria location at 3311 N Sterling Ave., #12, will be open for new drivers only.
