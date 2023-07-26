A new Tazewell County Fair Queen will be crowned on Monday, July 31. The contest was open to all young ladies living in or attending school in Tazewell County who are between the ages of 17 and 21. The queen will represent Veterans Memorial Fair Association/Tazewell County in the state competition of fair queens which will be held in Springfield in January.
Four women have chosen to enter the contest this year.
Jorgie Dupureur, 17, is from Armington and is the daughter of Lisa and Terry Dupureur. She will be a senior at Olympia High School this fall and has aspirations to be a lawyer.
Vanessa Harris, 17, is the daughter of Jennifer and David Harris of rural Pekin. Nessa will be a senior at Tremont High School and plans to further her nursing education and become a radiographer.
Ashleigh Janssen, 19, is the daughter of Dina and Greg Janssen of rural Hanna City. She is a 2021 graduate of Farmington High School, a 2023 graduate of ICC and will attend Southern Illinois University this fall. As a forestry recreation and park management major, she plans to find employment as a national park ranger.
Chloe Nichols, 19, is the daughter of Heather Maroney of Tremont. She is a 2022 graduate of Tremont High School and is currently enrolled at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. She has already put her education to work by doing makeup for the Miss Tremont pageant in 2023.
At the pageant this year, a Little Miss Tazewell County Fair will also be crowned.
Open to the public, the pageant will follow the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. on July 31 in the arena at Pekin Park. The queen will be crowned by the retiring 2022 Tazewell County Fair Queen, Maria Gardner.
