Illinois Central College has announced the names of students who earned Dean's List honors during the summer 2021 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Among those named to the honors list are the following area students:
Josh Adams of Metamora, Abigail Adduci of Washington, Eric Bochart of Washington, Lindsey Brewer of Morton, Anae Bruer of Washington, Beau Brugger of Metamora, Jacob Charlton of Washington, Logan Coy of Tremont, Mason Dewald of Eureka, Meghan Ehlert of Deer Creek, Jordan Hall of Morton, Emily Howard of Morton, Sean Howarter of Washington, Joshua Hutchison of Morton, Todd Keever of Tremont, Rebecca Myers of Washington, Ashleigh Parker of Washington, Vidhi Patel of Morton, Vincent Pham of Washington, Paige Rugaard of Morton, Mallory Schumacher of Washington, Charis Short of Morton, Gurwinder Singh of Germantown Hills, Allyssa Sorrells of Morton, Patrick Stone of Morton, Ashlyn Webb of Washington, Alivia West of Metamora, Natalie Workman of Washington and Grace Yergler of Tremont.
