With the announcement of the re-imagined “Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz” comes the opening of registration for events Morton families and beyond have come to love.
The Great Pumpkin Pin Search will return this year with more pins and more clues. Searchers will look for 20 more pins this year in addition to the Grand Prize Pin. Every week, some of the 20 pins will be specifically referenced in the clues, with all clues referencing the Grand Prize Pin. The first clue will be posted on the Chamber office door, on the Morton Pumpkin Festival website and Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7.
For families and individuals that are enjoying riding their bikes this summer, the Pumpkin Pedal, a 5-mile leisure ride that travels throughout Morton, will be hosted on Saturday, September 12. The event, open to all ages, will include socially-distanced family fun before and after the ride. The event launches from sponsor Better Banks Morton location, 805 W. Jackson St., at 10:30 a.m. If the event reaches registration capacity, an additional launch time will be scheduled. Registration for ages 13 and up is $15, ages 12 and under is $10 and includes a donation to Midwest Food Bank’s Tender Mercies program. Pumpkin Pedal t-shirts are available for purchase for an additional $10 each.
On September 19, tennis and pickleball players will have the opportunity to play in this year’s Tennis Open and Pickleball Tournament. This year, the Pickleball Tournament will be hosted for the first time at the newly expanded Birchwood Park pickleball courts. Registration for a pickleball team is $20, while tennis single registration is $20 and a doubles team is $30.
This year’s Pumpkin Classic committee is jazzed to host a virtual walk and run, allowing participants to create their own route and run on their own. Participants will still receive a unique tech shirt with the Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz logo to commemorate this year. For a little extra fun, participants will be encouraged to complete their route while holding a pumpkin. Cost for the run and the walk is $30.
More information about these events, as well as additional registrations for other events are listed on mortonpumpkinfestival.org. Events will be added as details are verified for meeting the DCEO Restore Illinois guidelines.
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be held Wednesday, September 16 through Saturday, September 19, in thanks to our lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August. The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.