Morton Cub Scouts Pack 85 celebrates fundraiser success

Each fall, Cubs Scouts fan out all across Morton to sell popcorn and raise funds to support their activities. This year, Cub Scout Morton Pack 85 went into the community and sold 1,406 containers of popcorn, equaling a commission of $11,492 to support expenses such as membership dues, summer camp, pinewood derby racing, bonfires with s’mores, and paying for earned patches, pins and belt loops. To celebrate the hard work of the Pack youth, Pack 85 held a Silly String Party in which they covered Cub Master Brett Gosteli with 60 cans of colorful foamy strands. Cub Scouts Morton Pack 85 is grateful to the greater Morton community for their support!
Morton Cub Scout Pack 85 accepts both boys and girls from Kindergarten through fifth-grade. For more information, visit Morton Cub Scout Pack 85 on Facebook.
