Marking the beginning of National Donate Life Month, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias unveiled the state’s organ and tissue donation campaign encouraging Illinoisans to “Join Together” and “Change Someone’s Story” by becoming organ and tissue donors.
“Some 4,000 Illinois residents are in need of a transplant, including many whose lives hang in the balance waiting for the availability of a suitable organ,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “April highlights the importance of how someone’s decision, to take less than one minute to sign up, will save lives and why it’s so important to get more people to register as donors.”
The campaign features a public service announcement that urges people to enroll in the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry while showcasing real people who have received organs and donor families. The PSA, which originally ran in Illinois in 2007, reveals that it doesn’t matter who you are and that almost everyone can become an organ and tissue donor.
“Cubs fans can even save Sox fans and Card fans,” say those included in the spot. The PSA features the song, “Join Together” by The Who.
Currently, 7.5 million Illinoisans are registered with the state’s donor registry. Approximately 4,000 people are on the transplant waiting list, about 300 die waiting for a transplant every year, and a single donor can save or improve the lives of up to 25 people.
Secretary Giannoulias said the office is streamlining and automating the registration process and is increasing registration locations to expand the donor network across the state.
To become a donor, Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by visiting LifeGoesOn.com, calling 800-210-2106 or signing up at the DMV.
Donate Life Illinois partners include Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Eversight, Mid-America Transplant Services and the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
