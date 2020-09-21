The following local students have received their diplomas from Illinois Central College, as announced by ICC after the summer 2020 semester:
Kirstyn Tryon, Stephanie Brecklin, Brennan Schmidt, Blake Scribner, and Joshua Anderson, all of Washington; Shawn Albertson of Metamora; Allyson Taylor and Bela Williams, both of Morton; and Alaina Springer of Tremont.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.
