Bradley University's Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts has announced its 2021 Spring Semester awards for its outstanding students.
Congratulations to Natasha Hogan of Washington, a Communication major. She was awarded the Outstanding Student in Organizational Communication Award.
Abigail Irwin of Morton, a User Experience Design & Psychology major, was awarded the Applied Excellence in UX Design Award and Co-op/Intern of the Year Award, and Taylor Johnson of Morton, a User Experience Design major, was awarded the Interactive Media Student of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.