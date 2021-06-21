Bradley University's Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts has announced its 2021 Spring Semester awards for its outstanding students. 

Congratulations to Natasha Hogan of Washington, a Communication major.  She was awarded the Outstanding Student in Organizational Communication Award.

Abigail Irwin of Morton, a User Experience Design & Psychology major, was awarded the Applied Excellence in UX Design Award and Co-op/Intern of the Year Award, and Taylor Johnson of Morton, a User Experience Design major, was awarded the Interactive Media Student of the Year Award.