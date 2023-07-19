Millikin University is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean's list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean's list honors.
The students named to the dean's list from your area at Millikin University are listed below.
Alana Terry of Metamora has made the high dean's list for spring 2023.
Maggie Strubhar of Washington has made the high dean's list for spring 2023.
McKenzie Greene of Eureka has made the high dean's list for spring 2023.
Tessa Wiegand of Eureka has made the high dean's list for spring 2023.
